Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s results

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.29 N/A 8.70 10.73 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.16 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 4.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.