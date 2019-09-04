Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.29 N/A 8.70 10.73 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 27.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.