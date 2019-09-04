Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|94
|1.29
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 27.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
