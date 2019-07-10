Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|91
|1.35
|N/A
|8.70
|11.55
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.46
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 18.91%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|-0.23%
|1.01%
|19.16%
|9.66%
|-9.79%
|32.38%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|1.69%
|-0.97%
|1.09%
|8.13%
|4.28%
|21.04%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
