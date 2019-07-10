Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 91 1.35 N/A 8.70 11.55 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.46 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 18.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.