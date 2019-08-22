Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)’s results

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.33 N/A 8.70 10.73 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.80 N/A 1.14 9.34

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 40.2%. Competitively, 0.44% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was less bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.