Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.31 N/A 8.70 10.73 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.13 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.