Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|94
|1.31
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|45.13
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
