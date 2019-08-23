Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s results

We are comparing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.29 N/A 8.70 10.73 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 14.80 N/A 0.17 61.21

Table 1 highlights Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.