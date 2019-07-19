Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 91 1.33 N/A 8.70 11.55 Central Securities Corp. 29 39.96 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Central Securities Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 11.87%. Comparatively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp.