Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|91
|1.33
|N/A
|8.70
|11.55
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|39.96
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Central Securities Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Central Securities Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 11.87%. Comparatively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|-0.23%
|1.01%
|19.16%
|9.66%
|-9.79%
|32.38%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|9.23%
|11.24%
|10.05%
|19.21%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.