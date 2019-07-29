Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

This is a contrast between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 92 1.35 N/A 8.70 11.55 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 32.31% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.