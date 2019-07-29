Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

This is a contrast between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|92
|1.35
|N/A
|8.70
|11.55
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 32.31% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|-0.23%
|1.01%
|19.16%
|9.66%
|-9.79%
|32.38%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
