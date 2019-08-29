Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.28 N/A 8.70 10.73 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.63 N/A 2.55 11.62

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is presently more affordable than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is $25, which is potential -6.65% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 94.1%. Comparatively, 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.