Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s results

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 91 1.34 N/A 8.70 11.55 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 135 1.57 N/A 13.10 10.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 10.05% and its consensus target price is $166.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.