Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s results

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.27 N/A 8.70 10.73 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 314.58 N/A 0.03 61.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is presently more affordable than 180 Degree Capital Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 32% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.