Reviewing Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Virtu Financial Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Investment Brokerage – National’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Virtu Financial Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Virtu Financial Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial Inc. 0.00% 21.10% 2.90% Industry Average 19.40% 20.51% 5.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Virtu Financial Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial Inc. N/A 24 7.46 Industry Average 921.38M 4.75B 19.03

Virtu Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Virtu Financial Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Virtu Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.67 1.82 2.67

$32 is the average target price of Virtu Financial Inc., with a potential upside of 43.43%. The potential upside of the competitors is 67.05%. Virtu Financial Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Virtu Financial Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtu Financial Inc. -2.79% -1.95% -9.86% -3.39% -20.54% -8.07% Industry Average 5.18% 8.22% 6.92% 18.48% 19.03% 16.01%

For the past year Virtu Financial Inc. has -8.07% weaker performance while Virtu Financial Inc.’s competitors have 16.01% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

Virtu Financial Inc. has a beta of -0.71 and its 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Virtu Financial Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Virtu Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Virtu Financial Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Virtu Financial Inc.

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services to the financial markets worldwide. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.