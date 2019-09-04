Reviewing VirTra Inc. (VTSI)’s and RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) and RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). The two are both Multimedia & Graphics Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra Inc. 3 1.59 N/A 0.06 40.32 RealNetworks Inc. 2 0.49 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VirTra Inc. and RealNetworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VirTra Inc. and RealNetworks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 3.6% RealNetworks Inc. 0.00% -29.6% -15.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.58 beta means VirTra Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. RealNetworks Inc.’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VirTra Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival RealNetworks Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. VirTra Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RealNetworks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VirTra Inc. and RealNetworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 46.6% respectively. VirTra Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.2% of RealNetworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VirTra Inc. -0.79% -0.4% -21.88% -39.02% -48.45% -18.57% RealNetworks Inc. -4.94% -19.37% -38.65% -45.39% -56.37% -33.33%

For the past year VirTra Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than RealNetworks Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors VirTra Inc. beats RealNetworks Inc.

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top SME Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agencyÂ’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It serves law enforcement judgmental use-of-force simulation training, military firearms simulation training, and civilian simulation shooting markets. The company sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, and Games. The Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its technology to electronic equipment and microchip manufacturers. The Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages instead of the traditional electronic ringing; intercarrier messaging services; and music on demand, which allows carriers to offer their subscribers various songs for downloading or streaming to PCs and mobile devices. The Games segment develops, publishes, licenses, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. This segment offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, online subscription play, third-party portals, and social networks. It also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. The company provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as mobile phone application stores, search engines, online portals, social networks, and content publishers. RealNetworks, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.