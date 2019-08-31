Reviewing VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)’s and Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)’s results

Since VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) and Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) are part of the Internet Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX Holding Corp 6 4168.45 N/A -0.36 0.00 Equinix Inc. (REIT) 483 8.77 N/A 5.12 98.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VirnetX Holding Corp and Equinix Inc. (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX Holding Corp 0.00% -262.8% -210.6% Equinix Inc. (REIT) 0.00% 5.7% 2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.31 beta means VirnetX Holding Corp’s volatility is 131.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Equinix Inc. (REIT)’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VirnetX Holding Corp are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Equinix Inc. (REIT)’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. VirnetX Holding Corp can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Equinix Inc. (REIT).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.9% of VirnetX Holding Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 96.08% of Equinix Inc. (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. 10% are VirnetX Holding Corp’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Equinix Inc. (REIT) has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VirnetX Holding Corp 1.53% 17.15% 15.48% 44.18% 143.67% 204.58% Equinix Inc. (REIT) -1.22% -0.56% 11.58% 31.09% 16.05% 42.42%

For the past year VirnetX Holding Corp has stronger performance than Equinix Inc. (REIT)

Summary

Equinix Inc. (REIT) beats VirnetX Holding Corp on 5 of the 8 factors.

VirnetX Holding Corporation develops software and technology solutions for securing real-time communications over the Internet in the United States. Its software and technology solutions include secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications various real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop in a secure environment. The company also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the companyÂ’s technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. It serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides colocation services and related offerings, including operations space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services. Equinix, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.