Reviewing VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)’s and Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s results

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) and Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) are two firms in the Internet Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX Holding Corp 6 6925.65 N/A -0.41 0.00 Coupa Software Incorporated 96 29.47 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VirnetX Holding Corp and Coupa Software Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VirnetX Holding Corp and Coupa Software Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX Holding Corp 0.00% -262.8% -210.6% Coupa Software Incorporated 0.00% -19.7% -8.6%

Liquidity

VirnetX Holding Corp has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Coupa Software Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. VirnetX Holding Corp’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coupa Software Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of VirnetX Holding Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Coupa Software Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 9.8% of VirnetX Holding Corp’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Coupa Software Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VirnetX Holding Corp 0.6% 11.37% 36.76% 95.88% 101.82% 177.5% Coupa Software Incorporated 4.03% 8.48% 11.44% 65.64% 96.43% 67.93%

For the past year VirnetX Holding Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than Coupa Software Incorporated.

Summary

VirnetX Holding Corp beats on 4 of the 7 factors Coupa Software Incorporated.

VirnetX Holding Corporation develops software and technology solutions for securing real-time communications over the Internet in the United States. Its software and technology solutions include secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications various real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop in a secure environment. The company also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the companyÂ’s technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. It serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend. The company markets its platform to a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others primarily through a direct sales force worldwide. Coupa Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.