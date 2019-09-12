Reviewing Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC)’s and Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s results

As Business Equipment companies, Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) and Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virco Mfg. Corporation 4 0.34 N/A -0.07 0.00 Pitney Bowes Inc. 5 0.22 N/A 0.62 6.54

Demonstrates Virco Mfg. Corporation and Pitney Bowes Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) and Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virco Mfg. Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.8% Pitney Bowes Inc. 0.00% 105.6% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Virco Mfg. Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s beta is 1.91 which is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Virco Mfg. Corporation are 1.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Pitney Bowes Inc. has 1.3 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Virco Mfg. Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pitney Bowes Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.6% of Virco Mfg. Corporation shares and 77.8% of Pitney Bowes Inc. shares. 12.8% are Virco Mfg. Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Pitney Bowes Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virco Mfg. Corporation 7.13% -3.43% -0.22% 8.94% -3.01% 12.75% Pitney Bowes Inc. 2.27% -7.11% -24.58% -43.98% -53.5% -31.47%

For the past year Virco Mfg. Corporation had bullish trend while Pitney Bowes Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pitney Bowes Inc. beats Virco Mfg. Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs. The company also provides folding, activity, office, computer, and mobile tables; and computer furniture, such as keyboard mouse trays, CPU holders, support columns, desks and workstations, specialty tables, instructor media stations and towers, and other products. In addition, it offers chair desks, combo units, and tablet arm units, as well as a returns and credenzas. Further, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, storage cabinets, and other items, as well as wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, including mobile tables for cafeterias, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, as well as manufactures stackable storage trucks. It serves educational institutions, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, as well as a through a dealer network. Virco Mfg. Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement technology products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment is involved in the sale, rental, financing, and servicing of mailing equipment, software, and supplies. The Enterprise Business Solutions segment offers equipment and services that enable large enterprises to process inbound and outbound mail. This segment provides production mail inserting and sortation equipment, production print systems, and supplies and related support services, as well as mail presort services. The Digital Commerce Solutions segment provides a range of solutions, including customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement software, shipping management, and cross border ecommerce solutions as traditional software licenses, enterprise platforms, software-as-a-service, and on-demand applications, as well as offers related support services. The company also provides revolving credit and interest-bearing deposit solutions. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products through sales force, direct mailings, telemarketing, independent dealers and distributors, and Web channels to various business, governmental, institutional, and other organizations. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.