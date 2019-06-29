Reviewing Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)’s and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s results

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 31 14.44 N/A 2.00 15.97 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.38 N/A 0.71 7.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Viper Energy Partners LP and VOC Energy Trust. VOC Energy Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Viper Energy Partners LP. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Viper Energy Partners LP has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Viper Energy Partners LP has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, VOC Energy Trust has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP and VOC Energy Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 5 3.00 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Viper Energy Partners LP has a 43.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $44.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust are owned by institutional investors. Viper Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP -1.24% -5.9% -6.94% 0.35% 7.7% 22.5% VOC Energy Trust -11.88% -8.56% 18.67% 28.67% -1.29% 47.92%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 11 of the 11 factors VOC Energy Trust.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.