Reviewing Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)’s and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s results

This is a contrast between Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.99 N/A 2.00 16.15 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.63 N/A 0.23 6.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Viper Energy Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners LP. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Viper Energy Partners LP is currently more expensive than TransGlobe Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Viper Energy Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viper Energy Partners LP. Its rival TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Viper Energy Partners LP has a 38.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares and 38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares. Viper Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 6.3% are TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP has 23.89% stronger performance while TransGlobe Energy Corporation has -17.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.