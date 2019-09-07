Reviewing Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)’s and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s results

Both Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.93 N/A 2.00 16.15 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.57 N/A 0.22 5.71

Table 1 highlights Viper Energy Partners LP and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HighPoint Resources Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners LP. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Viper Energy Partners LP is trading at a higher P/E ratio than HighPoint Resources Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Viper Energy Partners LP’s current beta is 1.34 and it happens to be 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. HighPoint Resources Corporation has a 3.07 beta and it is 207.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Viper Energy Partners LP is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival HighPoint Resources Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Viper Energy Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Viper Energy Partners LP and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$41.75 is Viper Energy Partners LP’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 41.81%. Competitively HighPoint Resources Corporation has an average price target of $2.5, with potential upside of 95.31%. The data provided earlier shows that HighPoint Resources Corporation appears more favorable than Viper Energy Partners LP, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares and 95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares. Viper Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend while HighPoint Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 12 of the 12 factors HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.