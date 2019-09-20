Reviewing Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)’s and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s results

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.99 N/A 2.00 16.15 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 18 2.25 N/A 0.98 16.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Viper Energy Partners LP and Equitrans Midstream Corporation. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners LP. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Viper Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Equitrans Midstream Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viper Energy Partners LP and Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Viper Energy Partners LP’s average target price is $41.38, while its potential upside is 38.44%. Equitrans Midstream Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $19.67 average target price and a 44.21% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Equitrans Midstream Corporation seems more appealing than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares and 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend while Equitrans Midstream Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats Equitrans Midstream Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.