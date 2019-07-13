Reviewing Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)’s and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s results

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 31 14.47 N/A 2.00 15.97 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 4.40 N/A 1.60 16.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Viper Energy Partners LP and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners LP. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 32.5% 16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy Partners LP has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Viper Energy Partners LP is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Viper Energy Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Viper Energy Partners LP and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 6 3.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 5 2 2.29

The upside potential is 39.29% for Viper Energy Partners LP with consensus price target of $43. Competitively Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has an average price target of $27.33, with potential upside of 13.88%. The data provided earlier shows that Viper Energy Partners LP appears more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares and 0% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Viper Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP -1.24% -5.9% -6.94% 0.35% 7.7% 22.5% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 3.05% -3.65% 7.2% 2.93% 13.28% 17.94%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP has stronger performance than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.