Reviewing Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has 28.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.29% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has 1.46% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.81% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Viomi Technology Co. Ltd and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 31.14% 20.21% 6.17%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Viomi Technology Co. Ltd and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology Co. Ltd N/A 10 53.20 Industry Average 1.40B 4.48B 53.21

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.00 5.75 2.82

The peers have a potential upside of 167.40%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 0.42% 9.86% -34.05% 23.45% 0% 22.5% Industry Average 2.29% 5.09% 6.83% 24.75% 17.92% 24.70%

For the past year Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has weaker performance than Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s rivals.

Liquidity

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s competitors Current Ratio is 5.75 and has 4.69 Quick Ratio. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Dividends

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s rivals beat Viomi Technology Co. Ltd on 7 of the 6 factors.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses. The company has a strategic partner with Xiaomi Corporation. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.