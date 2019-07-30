Reviewing Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE)’s and Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)’s results

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) and Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) are two firms in the Textile – Apparel Clothing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince Holding Corp. 13 0.56 N/A -0.19 0.00 Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.61 N/A 0.49 9.61

In table 1 we can see Vince Holding Corp. and Crown Crafts Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) and Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince Holding Corp. 0.00% -2.9% -0.8% Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 8.9%

Volatility & Risk

Vince Holding Corp. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crown Crafts Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

Vince Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Crown Crafts Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Crown Crafts Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vince Holding Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.1% of Vince Holding Corp. shares and 40.2% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Vince Holding Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Crown Crafts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vince Holding Corp. 6.47% 24.52% 12.21% 10.31% 66.26% 60.56% Crown Crafts Inc. -10.08% -5.4% -15.99% -20.23% -19.83% -12.41%

For the past year Vince Holding Corp. has 60.56% stronger performance while Crown Crafts Inc. has -12.41% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Crown Crafts Inc. beats Vince Holding Corp.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. The company offers a range of womenÂ’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and menÂ’s products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand. It also provides womenÂ’s and menÂ’s footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through Vince.com, an e-commerce platform; and to department stores and specialty stores. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 54 stores, including 40 company-operated full price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlet stores, as well as VINCE.com and e-commerce sites; and sold its products to consumers at approximately 2,300 distribution locations in 40 countries. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.