Reviewing Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA)’s and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s results

Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) are two firms in the Grocery Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market Inc. 26 0.00 8.29M 1.39 18.03 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 39 4.38 26.98M 0.17 236.00

Demonstrates Village Super Market Inc. and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Village Super Market Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Village Super Market Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Village Super Market Inc. and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market Inc. 32,344,908.31% 7.9% 5% Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 69,037,871.03% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Village Super Market Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Village Super Market Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Village Super Market Inc. and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s average target price is $37.17, while its potential upside is 9.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of Village Super Market Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3% of Village Super Market Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Village Super Market Inc. 0.32% -4.06% -12.94% -6.46% -13.2% -6.39% Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 1.54% 17.64% 0% 0% 0% 36.58%

For the past year Village Super Market Inc. had bearish trend while Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. beats Village Super Market Inc.

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.