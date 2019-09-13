Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.'s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Ratings and Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 237.05% at a $24.2 average price target. Urovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 155.59% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Urovant Sciences Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 24.4% respectively. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.