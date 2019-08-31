Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.13 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.27. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 248.20% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24.2. Meanwhile, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 247.39%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Seres Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 61.9% respectively. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.