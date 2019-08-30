Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s results

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Current Ratio is 60.8. Meanwhile, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.3 while its Quick Ratio is 18.3. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 245.71% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $24.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 91.3%. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.03%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.