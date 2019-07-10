Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

Since Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 4.04 N/A -5.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Risk & Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.46. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 161.12% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $21.83. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 average price target and a 33.59% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 10% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.