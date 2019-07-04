Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s results

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Viking Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.83, and a 165.57% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Viking Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.