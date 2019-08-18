Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is 21.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 219.62% and an $21.83 average price target. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 208.01%. The results provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.03%. Comparatively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.