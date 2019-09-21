Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.17 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. In other hand, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.38% and an $14 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.