Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 388.72 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Geron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 92.57% at a $14 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s consensus price target is $3.67, while its potential upside is 154.86%. The data provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.03%. Competitively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Geron Corporation

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.