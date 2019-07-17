Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 75.74 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 164.61% upside potential and an average price target of $21.83. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $33.5, with potential upside of 427.56%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 37.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.