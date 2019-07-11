Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.46 shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 162.38% at a $21.83 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.