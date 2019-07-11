Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-16.7%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 2.46 shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 162.38% at a $21.83 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.73%
|-3.73%
|-3.51%
|-30.98%
|84.6%
|11.24%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|-3.88%
|-12.95%
|-22.78%
|-19.79%
|22.68%
|-16.93%
For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
