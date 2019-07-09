Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Dermira Inc. 9 10.70 N/A -5.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Dermira Inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 and a Quick Ratio of 60.8. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

The upside potential is 161.75% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $21.83. Competitively Dermira Inc. has an average target price of $18.88, with potential upside of 112.85%. The data provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Dermira Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 78.9%. Insiders held 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Dermira Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.