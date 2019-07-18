Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.46 beta. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $21.83, with potential upside of 164.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 74%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.