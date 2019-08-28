Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.27 shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta and it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24.2 is Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 250.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.