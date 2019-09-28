Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 7 -0.36 57.44M -0.38 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 817,069,701.28% -9.1% -8.9% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 76,151,761.52% -170.2% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Current Ratio is 60.8. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 101.73%. Competitively the average price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $18, which is potential 72.74% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Viking Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 17.4%. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.