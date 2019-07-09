Reviewing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.46. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.79 beta which makes it 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$21.83 is Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 163.97%. On the other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 82.28% and its average price target is $20.67. Based on the results given earlier, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 0%. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.