Reviewing ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)’s and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)’s results

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 12.64 N/A -1.20 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.40 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -8.5%

Volatility and Risk

ViewRay Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Micron Solutions Inc. has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Micron Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. ViewRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Micron Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ViewRay Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.1% respectively. ViewRay Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, Micron Solutions Inc. has 9.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. 2.66% 9.7% 9.56% 27.9% 23.26% 39.7% Micron Solutions Inc. 0% -3.77% -3.77% -28.54% -32.18% -4.14%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. has 39.7% stronger performance while Micron Solutions Inc. has -4.14% weaker performance.

Summary

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.