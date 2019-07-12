Reviewing ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)’s and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)’s results

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ViewRay Inc.
|8
|12.64
|N/A
|-1.20
|0.00
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|3
|0.40
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ViewRay Inc.
|0.00%
|-80.1%
|-40.3%
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-8.5%
Volatility and Risk
ViewRay Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Micron Solutions Inc. has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Micron Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. ViewRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Micron Solutions Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both ViewRay Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.1% respectively. ViewRay Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, Micron Solutions Inc. has 9.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ViewRay Inc.
|2.66%
|9.7%
|9.56%
|27.9%
|23.26%
|39.7%
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|0%
|-3.77%
|-3.77%
|-28.54%
|-32.18%
|-4.14%
For the past year ViewRay Inc. has 39.7% stronger performance while Micron Solutions Inc. has -4.14% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors ViewRay Inc. beats Micron Solutions Inc.
ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.
