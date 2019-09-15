Reviewing ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)’s and Its Peers results

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ViewRay Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand ViewRay Inc. has 2.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ViewRay Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.10% -40.30% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing ViewRay Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ViewRay Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 3.10 2.69

The rivals have a potential upside of 120.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ViewRay Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year ViewRay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

ViewRay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, ViewRay Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. ViewRay Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ViewRay Inc.

Risk and Volatility

ViewRay Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, ViewRay Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ViewRay Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ViewRay Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.