Reviewing ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)’s and Its Peers results

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ViewRay Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand ViewRay Inc. has 2.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has ViewRay Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ViewRay Inc.
|0.00%
|-80.10%
|-40.30%
|Industry Average
|36.67%
|53.39%
|12.57%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing ViewRay Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ViewRay Inc.
|N/A
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|39.41M
|107.48M
|182.14
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ViewRay Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ViewRay Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.69
|3.10
|2.69
The rivals have a potential upside of 120.99%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ViewRay Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ViewRay Inc.
|-5.58%
|3.94%
|33.73%
|29.48%
|-22.22%
|47.61%
|Industry Average
|5.89%
|10.54%
|24.17%
|32.65%
|38.03%
|46.73%
For the past year ViewRay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
ViewRay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, ViewRay Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. ViewRay Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ViewRay Inc.
Risk and Volatility
ViewRay Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, ViewRay Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
ViewRay Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
ViewRay Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.
