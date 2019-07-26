Reviewing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 3.22 N/A 0.90 18.06 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 6.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.8% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 7 of the 8 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.