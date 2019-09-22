Reviewing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

We are contrasting Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 3.01 N/A 0.94 18.99 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.59 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 26.47% at a $21.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 24.55% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.