Reviewing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 3.16 N/A 0.90 18.06 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.56 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.11% for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. with average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 66.8% and 11.8% respectively. 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.