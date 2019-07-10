Reviewing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)’s results

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 14 3.15 N/A 0.90 18.06 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.14 N/A 0.54 26.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.34% and an $20 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.8% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.