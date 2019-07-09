Reviewing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s results

We are comparing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 14 3.08 N/A 0.90 18.06 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 17.08 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 10.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 14.19%. 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.