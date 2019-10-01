Reviewing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s results

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 0.11 7.98M 0.94 18.99 Lazard Ltd 35 2.37 103.43M 3.09 12.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Lazard Ltd. Lazard Ltd is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Lazard Ltd, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 48,987,108.66% 15.1% 8.5% Lazard Ltd 295,767,800.97% 56.4% 10.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Lazard Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 49.54%. Lazard Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 28.57% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Victory Capital Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Lazard Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares and 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 1% are Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Lazard Ltd beats Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.