Reviewing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)’s results

Since Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 0.11 7.98M 0.94 18.99 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.27

Demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 48,987,108.66% 15.1% 8.5% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.12% and an $23 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares and 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.