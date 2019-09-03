Reviewing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s results

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.83 N/A 0.94 18.99 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation. Gladstone Capital Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 25.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.