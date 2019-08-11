Reviewing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s results

We are contrasting Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.94 N/A 0.94 18.99 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.00 N/A 0.17 61.21

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.08% for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. with average target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 16.58%. 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.